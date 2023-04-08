Skip to Content
April 8, 2023 10:05 PM
Published 10:39 PM

Day three of the 71st Annual Yuma County Fair taking place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Day three of the 71st Annual Yuma County Fair is buddy day at the Yuma County Fair where two folks can ride for the price of one.  

But for some... It's all about the food!

Who doesn’t like carnival food.

You’ve waited all year and now its time for fair food. 

The lemonade, the tacos and the fan favorite the cinnamon rolls.

These delicious rolls have been a mainstay at the fair for quite sometime.

Yuma folks don't fret,you can still these delicious treats after the fair rolls out of town.

Alexis Parkhurst  of Old West Cinnamon Rolls “when we leave we have a bakery that's in Prismo Beach that's open year round we actually ship cinnamon rolls to your home, we also do other shows unfortunately this is the only one we come to in Arizona we do shows all up and down California year round." 

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA as an MMJ in January 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com

