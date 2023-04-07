Study seeks to understand police recruiting and retention

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A police force and university in northern Virginia are teaming up for what they say will be a first-of-its-kind study that will seek over the next 20 years the assess the challenges police agencies face in recruitment and retention. Fairfax County Police and George Mason University announced the study Friday. It will take place as police departments across the country report that they cannot hire officers fast enough to replace those retiring or resigning. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis says the study will help agencies like his understand what police need to do to attract the best recruits and keep them on the force.

