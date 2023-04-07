FAA says leaky faucets are a safety problem on Boeing 787s

Boeing has had several production problems with its 787 Dreamliner planes over the last couple of years, and now you can add leaky lavatory faucets to the list. Federal regulators say it’s a safety issue because the water can get into electronic equipment bays and damage critical parts. The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Friday to order airlines to conduct repetitive inspections under lavatory floors, and if necessary, replace faucet assemblies. The inspections would apply to 140 planes in U.S. fleets. Airlines use the Boeing 787 on longer flights including many international ones. Boeing has struggled with production flaws with the planes.

By The Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.