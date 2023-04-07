Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia say 19 Japanese men detained on suspicion of taking part in organized phone and online scams will be deported to their homeland. The 19 were taken into custody in the southern city of Sihanoukville in January. Japanese public broadcaster NHK says Tokyo police have obtained arrest warrants for the Japanese on suspicion of running phone scams from Cambodia targeting people in Japan. It says Cambodian authorities who searched the men’s hotel rooms found a list of Japanese citizens believed to be targets in a fraud scheme. Such scams typically involve workers from other countries who are lured with job offers but then are forced to participate in schemes that cheat people over the internet.

