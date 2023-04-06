UN court says it can hear Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court has ruled that it can hear a case between South American neighbors Guyana and Venezuela about a border dispute that dates back to 1899. The decision Thursday to reject Venezuela’s challenge to the case’s admissibility means it will go ahead at the International Court of Justice, though likely taking years to resolve. The ruling was a second defeat for Venezuela’s attempts to have the case tossed out. It came more than two years after judges rejected a challenge by Caracas to the world court’s jurisdiction.

