Prison guard gets job back after fired for anti-Muslim meme

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prison guard got his job back after being fired for posting what the state determined was an anti-Muslim meme on Facebook. An arbitrator was appointed after the prison guards’ union appealed. The arbitrator ruled that Anthony Marlak’s termination was an excessive response by the state and reduced the punishment to a 25-day suspension. He was reinstated in in March. He has acknowledged he posted the meme of five Muslim men being hanged. But he says the caption read “ISIS Wind Chimes” and not “Islamic Wind Chimes.” State investigators were unable to find the post because Marlak deleted the account.

