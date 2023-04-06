New York flouts prison solitary confinement rules: lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York prison officials were accused in a lawsuit of subjecting people to prolonged solitary confinement in violation of a state law meant to strictly limit a practice increasingly criticized as inhumane. The New York Civil Liberties Union and Prisoners’ Legal Services of New York filed a class-action lawsuit late Wednesday in an Albany court claiming that the state routinely flouts limits on solitary confinement approved in 2021 by state lawmakers. A spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the agency has not been served and does not comment on pending litigation.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.