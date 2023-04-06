Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has pledged military assistance to Ukraine for “as long as it takes” but officials cautioned that the country needs to keep much of its Russian-made weaponry for its own defensive needs. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov visited Athens and was promised more artillery and small arms ammunition shipments, access to Greek hospitals for wounded military personnel and additional Soviet-era BMP infantry fighting vehicles. Russia, which had traditionally close ties with Greece before the war in Ukraine, for decades was a supplier of arms to the NATO member, including the S-300 air defense missile system.

By SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

