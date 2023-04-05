Swiss to end auto import tax exemption for electric cars

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government says it plans to impose an automobile import tax on electric cars, which so far have been exempted from the charge, starting next year. The governing Federal Council said Wednesday that the move was meant to counter a fall in income from the auto tax and is part of a wider plan to bolster public finances. The auto tax is a levy of 4% on the import value, rather than the final sales price, of vehicles. Electric cars have been exempted since it was introduced in 1997 in an effort to make them an attractive option. The government says the exemption is no longer necessary.

