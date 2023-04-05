Idaho to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s Republican governor has signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth starting next year. That makes Idaho one of at least 13 states to enact a law restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Nearly two dozen more are considering similar bills. Gov. Brad Little signed the legislation Tuesday. Physicians will face up to 10 years in prison if they provide hormones, puberty blockers or other gender-affirming care to people under age 18. Opponents of the legislation say it will likely increase suicide rates among teens. But proponents of the bill say it’s necessary to “protect children” from medical treatments for gender dysphoria.

