Officials reach deal to restart northern Iraq oil exports

BAGHDAD (AP) — Officials say an agreement has been reached to resume oil exports from Iraq’s northern Kurdish region through a pipeline to Turkey. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, announced the deal at a press conference Tuesday in Baghdad. Iraq stopped sending nearly half a million barrels of oil through the pipeline last month. An arbitration process by the International Chamber of Commerce sided with Iraq in a long-standing dispute over the independent export of oil by the Kurdish regional government. Baghdad and Irbil have been at loggerheads over oil revenues for years.

