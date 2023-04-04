NATO flags raised in Helsinki as Finland joins alliance

HELSINKI (AP) — NATO’s blue and white flags are fluttering against the backdrop of Helsinki deep blue sky as Finland is on the cusp of its historic entry into NATO. It is a historic a step that doubles the Western alliance’s border with Russia and ends decades of non-alignment for the Nordic nation. The country’s foreign minister traveled the night before to Brussels carrying papers in a suitcase that when handed over to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seal Finland’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

By KOSTYA MANENKOV and JARI TANNER Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.