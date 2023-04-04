Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok
By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer
LONDON (AP) — A growing number of governments have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok from devices issued to staff as privacy and cybersecurity concerns increase. A handful have imposed nationwide bans on the app. TikTok is owned by Chinese technology company Bytedance and has long maintained that it doesn’t share data with the Chinese government. It says a project to store American user data in the U.S. will put it out of China’s reach. The arguments fell flat with U.S. lawmakers who have threatened to force a sale or ban the app for American users. Many other governments remain cautious about the platform and its ties to China.