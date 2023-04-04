Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Islamic State group

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say their forces in Afghanistan have killed six members of the extremist Islamic State group during a raid in the country’s north. A Taliban spokesman said Tuesday that the raid in Balkh province killed members of the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province. The group has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The militant group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. A spokesman for the police chief in Balkh said the operation late Monday night targeted an IS hideout in Nahri Shahi district and six members of the militant group were killed.

