Washington state man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. KGW-TV reports 64-year-old Jeffrey Grace of Battle Ground entered the plea on Monday and had three other charges dropped as part of a plea agreement. Grace could face up to six months in prison for the misdemeanor crime when he’s scheduled for sentencing in August. Grace’s son, Jeremy Grace, pleaded guilty to the same charge and had three others dropped last year and was sentenced to 21 days in prison and supervised release.

