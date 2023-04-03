Study: Methane from Gulf of Mexico oil higher than estimates
By DREW COSTLEY
AP Science Writer
Offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico give off much more methane emissions than official estimates, according to a study published Monday. Climate scientists found the additional emissions raise the carbon intensity of these operations to twice what is estimated by federal agencies. The findings could have implications for future offshore oil drilling as the federal government prepares to offer more oil leases in the Gulf.