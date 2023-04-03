Spending in Wisconsin Supreme Court race tops $42 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Spending on the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race has topped $42 million, nearly triple the previous record-high nationwide for a court race. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported Monday on the latest totals in the race between Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed Dan Kelly. The winner in Tuesday’s election will determine majority control of the court, with issues like abortion access, redistricting and more than a decade of Republican priorities, hanging in the balance. As of Monday, Protasiewicz and her backers have spent about $23.3 million compared with about $17.6 million for Kelly and his supporters.

