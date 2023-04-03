Slashing suspect in Canada charged with terrorism

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — A suspect accused of slashing a person’s throat on a bus in the Canadian province of British Columbia has been charged on four terrorism-related counts in the attack that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Provincial court documents show that Abdul Aziz Kawam, born in 1995, is accused of four counts of acting “for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a terrorist group, to wit: the Islamic State.” Transit police say one man allegedly took out a knife and slashed the other across the throat, before being arrested at the scene by transit police and Surrey RCMP officers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.