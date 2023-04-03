Peru removed as host of this year’s men’s Under-17 World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — Peru has been stripped of hosting the men’s Under-17 World Cup because FIFA says the country is not ready to stage the tournament later this year. FIFA has not named a replacement host for the 24-team tournament scheduled to be played from Nov. 10-Dec. 2. The decision comes one week after FIFA took the men’s Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia because that country did not want to host Israel at its tournament in May. FIFA cited Peru’s inability “to fulfill its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.