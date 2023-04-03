North Dakota House fails to override personal pronouns veto

North Dakota’s House lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would have restricted teachers and staff from referring to transgender students by the personal pronouns they use. House lawmakers voted to override the veto Monday, but fell short of the two-thirds majority needed. This happened days after Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s office announced the veto and the Senate overrode it. The bill would have prohibited public school teachers and employees from acknowledging the pronouns a transgender student uses unless they received permission from the student’s parents as well as a school administrator.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.