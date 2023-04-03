NASA announces 4 astronauts preparing to take a trip around the moon

Houston, TX. NBC (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Artemis II is in preparation to orbit around the moon on a 10 day mission by the end of 2024. A crew of four astronauts will venture into space for a 250,000 mile journey. Christina Koch is an electrical engineer, who spent a considerable amount of time on the international space station and will serve as the mission specialist. Reid Wiseman, a former chief astronaut, is the flight commander, Jeremy Hansen, a veteran fighter pilot will also be on the crew and navy captain pilot, Victor Glover, who spent 3,000 hours in 40 different aircraft. The Artemis II mission will mark the first time humans have touched down on the moon in 50-plus years.

