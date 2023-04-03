Maine ice disk on frozen lake measures 541 meters across

MADAWASKA, Maine (AP) — Volunteers in the state of Maine have reclaimed a world record in a category that few people know exists: The biggest ice carousel. A giant piece of ice estimated at 146,000 tons was cut in Long Lake in Madawaska, and it was set in motion like a slow-moving Lazy Susan to hoots, hollers and high fives on Saturday. The Northern Maine Ice Busters team had to cut through ice nearly 30 inches thick to create to a perfect circle measuring nearly six football fields across. The old record was set in Minnesota last year.

