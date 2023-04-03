Indicted by a grand jury, Trump remains the top running GOP candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election

NEW YORK, N.Y. NBC (KYMA, KECY-TV) - In a statement issued by former President Donald Trump he says "This is Political Persecution at the highest level in history. An act of blatant Election Interference." The Grand Jury indicted Trump who faces over 30 counts of business fraud and he is expected to be arraigned this week. According to his attorney, Joe Tacopina, "He did not commit a crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court." This will be the first ever criminal case against a former U.S. President.

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

