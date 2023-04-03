Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A top official in Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says an autopsy determined the cause of death for Irvo Otieno was “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.” Arkuie Williams, the administrative deputy in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed the findings to The Associated Press Monday afternoon by email after attorneys for Otieno’s family first shared them in a statement. Williams says the manner of death was homicide. The death of the 28-year-old Black man last month at a Virginia mental hospital has led to second-degree murder charges against 10 deputies and hospital employees. Otieno, who struggled with mental illness, died March 6 after he was pinned to the floor while being admitted to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.

