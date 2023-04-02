Protests held in Kosovo to support ex-war leaders on trial

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Thousands of people took to the streets in Kosovo to support former guerilla leaders on trial for their alleged roles in atrocities. Protesters filled the main squares of the capital Pristina on Sunday, a day before the trial is set to begin. Former President Hashim Thaci and three other ex-guerillas are accused of war crimes and other charges during the 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia. They have pleaded not guilty. They’re being tried by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers, which is based in the Netherlands but is part of Kosovo’s legal system. Thaci resigned as president in 2020 to face the charges.

