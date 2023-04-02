Kenya’s opposition calls off anti-government protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for a temporary halt to anti-government protests after President William Ruto urged his opponents to negotiate with him. Ruto said Sunday he wants to hold talks with opponents to discuss how members of Kenya’s electoral commission are chosen. The commission’s responsibilities include conducting national elections and declaring the winners. The opposition has also accused the electoral body of tampering with election results and is demanding that the body give access to its computers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.