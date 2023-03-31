Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee to undergo surgery for cancer

Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee says he’s been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer” after a tumor was found in one of his tonsils. The 64-year-old Democrat said he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma that was detected very early by doctors. He says he will have surgery to remove it. Kildee said in a statement Friday that the prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent. Kildee said doctors have advised him that recovery from surgery could take a few weeks. His office will be open while he is away from Congress for a period of time.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.