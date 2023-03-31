Far-right influencer convicted in voter suppression scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-styled far-right propagandist is facing up to 10 years in prison after a Brooklyn federal jury convicted him of charges alleging that he conspired to deprive individuals of their right to vote in the 2016 presidential election. The jury returned its verdict Friday against Douglass Mackey after a one-week trial. His lawyer, Andrew Frisch, says he’s confident an appeals court will vacate the conviction. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says the jury rejected Mackey’s cynical attempt to use the First Amendment free speech protections to shield himself from criminal liability for a voter suppression scheme.

