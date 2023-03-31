Experts say Mexico military holding info on missing students

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico says Mexico’s military has failed to hand over key information on the case. The group was created by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to investigate the abduction and forced disappearance of students from the Ayotzinapa teachers’ college in the state of Guerrero. The panel presented a new report on the case Friday. Panel member Carlos Beristain said that “there are black holes where the information disappears.” He was referring to supposed “secret operations” that Mexican marines carried out in Guerrero in the month after the students were abducted by police.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.