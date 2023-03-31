Change of venue sought for woman in dismemberment killing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The new attorney for a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay is seeking a change of venue in the case. Christopher Froelich, who represents Taylor Schabusiness, filed the motion Thursday, saying “a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Brown County … due to substantial pre-trial publicity and other factors.” Froelich is asking the court to change the location of the trial or to bring jurors in from another county. The 25-year-old Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in February 2022.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.