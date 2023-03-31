Bulgaria heads to 5th election in 2 years, but 6th may loom

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday for the country’s fifth general election in two years, amid concern over the war in nearby Ukraine, political instability, and economic woes in the European Union’s poorest member. Pollsters expect that voter fatigue and distrust in the will of politicians to fight corruption will result in a low turnout and a fragmented parliament, which will once again face an uphill battle to form a stable government. Despite the basic consensus that Bulgaria should continue to be part of the European Union and NATO, there is disagreement on the extent to which Sofia should support Ukraine in the war with Russia. Polls show the two main parties running neck-and-neck.

