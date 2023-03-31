Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Miss. town hit by tornado

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (AP) — President Joe Biden during his visit to a Mississippi town ravaged by a deadly tornado vowed that the federal government is “not leaving” until the area is back on its feet. Last week’s twister destroyed 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, and nearby Silver City, leaving mounds of lumber, bricks and twisted metal. Hundreds of other structures were badly damaged. The death toll stands at 21, based on deaths confirmed by coroners. Authorities don’t know of anyone else missing. Biden and first lady Jill Biden flew in Friday to survey the damage, meet with homeowners and first responders and get a briefing from federal and state officials.

By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press

