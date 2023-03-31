Beshear signs bipartisan bills, with campaign looming

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed bills to legalize medical marijuana and sports wagering in Kentucky. The Democratic governor joined Republican lawmakers at the bill signings Friday at the statehouse. Beshear says it’s an example of divided government working to get the “tough things” done that voters want. The governor celebrated with GOP sponsors of the two bills. The bills won final passage in the waning hours of this year’s legislative session Thursday. Beshear has been a long-running advocate for both measures. And he wasted no time in signing them. The governor is facing a reelection campaign that soon will intensify.

