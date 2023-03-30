Suburban Chicago teen told he’s indicted on 3 murder charges

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child’s father has been told a grand jury has indicted him on three charges of first-degree murder. Seventeen-year-old Byrion Montgomery of Bolingbrook went before a Will County judge Thursday and was informed that the grand jury indicted him in the March 5 slayings. Judge Dave Carlson also told Montgomery he will be transferred to the Will County Jail after he turns 18 on April 27. Currently he is being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet. The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Cartez Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tilman and 9-year-old Sanai Daniels.

