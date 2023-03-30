Sports betting bill wins final OK from Kentucky lawmakers

FRANKFORT,, Ky. (AP) — It looks like sports betting will soon be legal in Kentucky. Legislation allowing it cleared the last hurdle in the state Senate on Thursday with just hours left in this year’s session. The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear for his signature and the governor has indicated he backs it. The bill would allow Kentucky’s horse racing tracks to be licensed as sports betting facilities. Participating tracks could contract with up to three service providers to organize sports wagering at a track, or for them to operate through online sites and mobile applications.

