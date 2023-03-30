Senegal’s top opposition leader found guilty of libel

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A court in Senegal’s capital, sentenced the country’s top opposition leader to a two-month suspended sentence after he was convicted of libel. Ousmane Sonko was convicted of spreading false statements and will also have to pay about $330,000 to Minister of Tourism Mame Mbaye Niang, who accused the politician of defamation and public insults. The case stems from accusations that Sonko, 48, made against the tourism minister during a news conference late last year. He had claimed the minister allegedly stole $47 million from a government agency. Sonko’s supporters see the charges against him as the latest attempt to cut short his political career, including his likely presidential candidacy in 2024.

