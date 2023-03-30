Israeli author: Netanyahu legacy imperiled by judicial plan

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli historian, philosopher and best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may go down in history as the man who destroyed Israel. Harari, who has been vocal about his opposition to a proposed judicial overhaul by Netanyahu’s right-wing government, says the long-serving prime minister has divided the country to preserve his political longevity. He says this has caused damage that will be difficult to fix. Harari said in an interview on Thursday that Netanyahu’s legacy now is that he’s “certainly the divider of Israel, the person who divided the Israeli nation against itself.”

