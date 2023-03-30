Gun injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC study shows

NEW YORK (AP) — For every American killed by gunfire, an estimated two or more more survive, often with terrible injuries. Public health experts say that fact is crucial to understanding the full impact of guns on society. A new government study highlights a surge in people wounded by gunshots during the pandemic, when the number of people fatally shooting each other – and themselves — also increased. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a study published Thursday that the number of people injured by gunfire rose 40% during the first two years of the COVID-19 outbreak, compared with 2019. In 2022, gunshot injuries were 20% higher than before the pandemic.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.