Germany criticizes Russian role in French nuclear fuel plant

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have criticized plans by French firm Framatome to produce nuclear fuel in a joint venture with Russia’s Rosatom at a facility in western Germany. Officials said Thursday that they will consider whether an application to do so can be rejected. The state of Lower Saxony has received a request for the Framatome-owned ANF facility in Lingen, near the German-Dutch border, to be allowed to produce hexagonal fuel rod arrangements used in Soviet-designed reactors. A senior German nuclear official said the ANF’s request is now being closely scrutinized by federal and state authorities due to Rosatom’s involvement. The lack of European Union sanctions on Russia’s nuclear industry poses a legal problem for German authorities in blocking Rosatom’s involvement.

