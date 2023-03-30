Drug dealer found guilty of killing 9-year-old girl in UK
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A drug dealer has been convicted of killing a 9-year-old girl in the English city of Liverpool when he fired at a man who was trying to push his way into her house to escape the gunman. The 34-year-old Thomas Cashman was found guilty Thursday by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in August 2022 as her mother tried to prevent the intended victim from barging into their home. He will be sentenced on Monday. Cashman admitted to being a “high-level” cannabis dealer but denied being the gunman. Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel and the target of the attack Joseph Nee were also injured in the shooting.