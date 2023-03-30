Court to weigh Baldwin codefendant’s plea on weapons charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to resolve a weapons-related charge against a codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal 2021 movie set shooting of a cinematographer. Prosecutors have proposed a plea agreement with safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls regarding his involvement in the western movie “Rust” and the death of Halyna Hutchins. A state district court judge may approve the agreement Friday at a court hearing. Halls has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of negligent or unsafe use of a deadly weapon pending court review of the plea proposal.

