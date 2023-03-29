US energy officials release strategy to boost offshore wind

The U.S. Energy Department said Wednesday it has a new strategy to help meet the nation’s goals to vastly expand offshore wind energy. The Biden administration wants to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 using traditional technology that secures wind turbines to the seafloor to generate enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes. It also wants to deploy up to 15 gigawatts of electricity using floating wind turnbines by 2035, enough to power 5 million homes. The DOE developed its Offshore Wind Energy Strategy to lay out its plans for supporting offshore wind development to meet the targets.

