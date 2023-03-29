Supreme Court grapples with use of confession in joint trial
By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is grappling with whether a man serving a life sentence for his role on an international “kill team” should get a new trial. The justices heard 90 minutes of lively arguments Wednesday about a situation that sometimes arises in criminal trials with more than one defendant, when one person’s confession might also implicate someone else on trial. Adam Samia, who was convicted of a killing a real estate broker in the Philippines, was tried with two other men who carried out the attack. One of the men confessed to his role and also implicated Samia. The Supreme Court has previously imposed limits on the use of a confession in these circumstances.