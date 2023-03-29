Graphic novelist, 9 other writers win $50,000 Whiting Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — A graphic novelist based in Hawaii, a reporter for an offshoot of The Economist and a contributor to The New Yorker are among this year’s winners of the Whiting Award, a $50,000 honor given annually to 10 emerging fiction and nonfiction writers. R. Kikuo Johnson is the first graphic novelist to receive a Whiting since the prize was established in 1985, according to the Whiting Foundation, which announced the awards Wednesday night. Previous winners include David Foster Wallace, Jeffrey Eugenides and Suzan-Lori Parks.

