Czechs protest government bid to raise retirement age

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech labor unions have joined opposition parties to protest the government’s proposed bid to raise the retirement age by four years to 68. Some 2,000 protesters gathered Wednesday in front of government offices in the capital Prague to voice their opposition to the plan. The government has yet to finalize pension reform plans it says are needed to make system viable. Leaders from opposition parties with and without seats in parliament took part in the demonstration.

