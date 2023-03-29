Austria urges North Macedonia to end dispute on constitution

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is urging rival political parties in North Macedonia to end a dispute over a proposed amendment to the constitution. His comment Wednesday cames as European Union leaders continue to encourage the small Balkan country to clear hurdles toward membership in the bloc. North Macedonia has promised neighboring Bulgaria to add a reference in its constitution to the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority. In exchange, Bulgaria would lift objections to starting EU membership talks for North Macedonia. But the amendment requires cross-party support and is currently opposed by the conservative main opposition party.

