Report: Renewable energy growth falls short of climate goal

BERLIN (AP) — The International Renewable Energy Agency says deployment of new wind and solar power plants needs to be drastically ramped up by the end of the decade to meet the world’s climate goals. In an advance preview of its annual report on the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, the agency said Tuesday that renewables accounted for 83% of new power generation last year. It said the share of installed power generation worldwide coming from renewables reached 40% in 2022. The Abu Dhabi-based agency said that in order to put the world on track to cap global warming, existing targets for renewable power deployment would need to be more than doubled.

