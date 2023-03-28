Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

Federal safety officials are investigating the role of a natural gas pipeline in a fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory. The National Transportation Safety Board announced the probe late Tuesday afternoon, calling the incident a “natural gas” explosion and fire. The powerful explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings. Some workers told relatives they smelled natural gas before the blast. Pennsylvania State Police have said “everything’s on the table” as fire marshals also try to pinpoint the origin and cause.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.