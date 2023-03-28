Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut. Dennis Hernandez, who has been known as D.J. and Jonathan, was issued a misdemeanor summons by Bristol police over allegations he threw a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus on Thursday. Cheshire police also have charged him with reckless driving and other crimes for allegedly leading officers on a chase on March 8. Hernandez didn’t immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment. No lawyers are listed for him in court records. Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in prison in 2017 while serving a murder sentence.

