Philadelphia: Still no sign of chemicals from upriver spill

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia water officials say they continue to see no sign of contamination following a chemical spill into the Delaware River, and they’re confident that drinking water will be unaffected as the pollution flows by. Health officials just upstream in Bucks County said a burst pipe late Friday evening at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township spilled between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution into the river. Officials said it is non-toxic to humans, and no known adverse health effects have been reported. An environmental group says it wants more information, calling what has been released “incredibly deficient.”

